Saurabh Dwivedi Set To Head Hindi Vertical Of The Indian Express After Exit From Lallantop: Report

Get App
Former Lallantop founding editor Saurabh Dwivedi is set to lead the Hindi vertical of The Indian Express, according to reports. He will oversee editorial operations, including video and e-paper. Dwivedi recently exited the India Today Group after over a decade, during which he built The Lallantop into a leading digital news platform.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi | X| @saurabhtop

Former Editor-in-Chief of The Lallantop and India Today Hindi magazine, Saurabh Dwivedi is set to lead the Hindi vertical of English daily The Indian Express, according to a report by Newslaundry. At The Indian Express, Dwivedi will oversee overall operations, including editorial strategy, video programming, and the e-paper.

As per the report, Dwivedi has been brought on board as the publication aims to extend The Indian Express’s English editorial depth to a wider Hindi-speaking audience.

Earlier this month, Dwivedi parted ways with the India Today Group after more than a decade of association, resigning as the founding editor of The Lallantop and Editor of India Today Hindi. Under his leadership, The Lallantop emerged as a credible and influential digital news platform, garnering crores of followers and subscribers across platforms.

Dwivedi announced his exit in two posts on X on January 5. He thanked The Lallantop for the opportunities, learning, and encouragement, and said he would take a study break before deciding on his future plans. In a follow-up post, he shared a photograph along with a Hindi couplet, subtly hinting at the beginning of a new chapter.

Dwivedi joined the India Today Group as Features Editor at AajTak.in and later co-founded The Lallantop with Kamlesh Singh. Confirming his departure, India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie credited him with shaping The Lallantop into a leading platform for young audiences in India’s heartland.

“I am extremely proud of Saurabh and the body of work he has created,” Purie said, adding that they had discussed his desire to explore creative opportunities beyond the group.

