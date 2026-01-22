 Student's 4 Sec Reddit Video Clip Showing 'Creepy Guy' Staring At Her In Delhi-Pune Train Goes Viral - Watch
An 18-year-old woman travelling alone from Delhi to Pune reported persistent harassment by a male co-passenger who stared and made creepy gestures throughout the 32-hour journey. Frightened, she recorded him and sought advice on Reddit. Users urged her to report the incident via RailMadad, helpline 139, or inform the RPF and TTE immediately

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
A troubling account shared by a young woman has once again drawn attention to the safety concerns faced by solo female travellers on Indian Railways. An 18-year-old student travelling alone from Delhi to Pune documented what she described as continuous harassment by a male co-passenger during her long-distance train journey.

“He Kept Staring for 32 Hours”

According to the woman, the incident unfolded over the entire 32-hour journey. She alleged that the man in her compartment stared at her relentlessly, regardless of whether she was sitting, lying down, or even asleep. She also claimed that his behaviour went beyond staring, he allegedly made disturbing facial expressions, unsettling hand movements, and at one point gestured as if asking her to call him.

Feeling unsafe, the student discreetly recorded a video of the man and shared it with her family as a precaution. The footage reportedly shows the man repeatedly glancing in her direction from the same compartment.

Family advice left her confused

Despite her fear, the response from her family left her uncertain. She shared that her mother advised her to ignore the behaviour, fearing the situation could escalate if confronted. Torn between staying silent and taking action, the young woman decided to seek advice from strangers online.

She posted her experience and the video on Reddit, asking users whether she should overlook the incident or report it to authorities.

Internet users urge immediate action

The post quickly gained traction, with many users expressing concern and urging her not to tolerate the behaviour. Several commenters stressed that persistent staring and gestures qualify as harassment and should be reported immediately.

Users highlighted that Indian Railways has dedicated mechanisms in place to protect passengers, especially women. Many advised her to use the RailMadad app or call the railway helpline number 139 to alert the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Others pointed out that the video she recorded could serve as crucial evidence when officials intervene.

One user suggested a step-by-step approach, documenting more instances, confronting the man verbally if safe to do so, and escalating the matter if the behaviour continued. Others advised bypassing confrontation altogether and directly informing railway authorities or the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

Safety systems available on Indian railways

Indian Railways has introduced several safety measures over the years to address harassment and ensure passenger security. The RailMadad app allows travellers to lodge real-time complaints related to safety, cleanliness, and onboard issues. Once a complaint is registered, it is forwarded to the concerned officials, including the RPF, who are expected to act promptly, often at the next station.

Additionally, female passengers are encouraged to inform the TTE or onboard staff, who can relocate seats or escalate the issue if required.

The incident has sparked broader discussions online about how often women are advised to “ignore” harassment instead of confronting it or seeking help. Many users pointed out that silence often emboldens offenders and that reporting such behaviour not only protects the victim but also prevents potential harm to others.

