'Baccha Hai, Khilona Nahi': Noida Influencer Performs Luxury Car Stunts With Child On Roof - Watch Viral Video

A disturbing video showing a minor lying on the roof of a moving luxury sports car has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern over child safety and reckless driving in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The incident reportedly took place in the Bisrakh locality of Greater Noida. In the video, a DC Avanti sports car is seen crossing a road and entering a gated housing society while a child lies flat on its roof. The vehicle continues moving as another man runs behind it, seemingly trying to catch up.

As the car slows near the society gate, the child appears visibly excited, cheering and enjoying the stunt, an act that many users online have described as extremely dangerous and irresponsible.

Police action after video goes viral

Following the video’s rapid circulation on social platforms, Greater Noida Police took note of the incident and arrested Ankit Pal, a resident of Gaur City 2. According to official sources quoted by ANI, further legal proceedings are underway. Authorities have reiterated that such stunts pose a serious threat to life and violate multiple traffic and child safety norms under Indian law.

Influencer angle raises more questions

Investigations revealed that both the car owner and the child featured in the video are social media influencers. Ankit Pal runs a YouTube channel with over 400 uploaded videos, many of which prominently showcase luxury vehicles.

He is also active on Instagram, where he has more than 9,500 followers. His content frequently features the DC Avanti sports car, along with other high-end vehicles.

Although the video is said to be six to eight months old, it resurfaced recently and gained traction after being reshared across platforms. Notably, a reel posted just six days ago shows the same child sitting on the roof of the same car, wearing identical clothes, suggesting a pattern rather than a one-time lapse.

Growing concern over dangerous content trends

The incident has once again highlighted the rising trend of risky stunts performed for online views and engagement. Traffic officials and child rights advocates have repeatedly warned that using minors in such content is not only unethical but also illegal. Netizens called the man "Irresponsible" and "criminal". They also said that that's a child's life he played with!

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, dangerous driving, stunts on public roads, and endangering a child’s life can attract strict penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and vehicle seizure.