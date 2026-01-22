Video: Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Near Area 51 In New Infrared Footage

A newly surfaced infrared video has reignited global curiosity after a triangular-shaped aircraft was reportedly observed flying over the Nevada Test and Training Range, the restricted airspace that includes the legendary Area 51 facility. The footage, captured earlier this month, has sparked debate among aviation analysts and military observers due to the aircraft’s unusual shape and lack of official identification.

The sighting was revealed by aviation researcher Anders Otteson, who runs the YouTube channel Uncanny Expeditions, known for documenting nighttime military flight activity around sensitive U.S. test zones.

Nighttime surveillance near groom lake

According to Otteson, the encounter occurred on the night of January 14, 2026, while he was camping near the Groom Lake region. The area is widely known for hosting classified flight testing and experimental aerospace programs.

Otteson was monitoring the skies using a combination of radio scanners, optical sensors, and high-resolution thermal imaging equipment when he noticed an aircraft with a distinct triangular outline. The object was recorded using an AGM TM50-640 infrared camera, a device commonly used for long-range thermal observation.

Why the aircraft stood out

What drew attention was the aircraft’s shape and thermal signature, which appeared different from conventional platforms known to operate in the area. Otteson stated that while distance and atmospheric conditions can distort infrared imagery, side-by-side comparisons reduced the likelihood of misidentification.

He acknowledged that at first glance, the object could resemble the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, a triangular flying-wing aircraft regularly associated with secretive missions. However, after reviewing the footage closely, he concluded that the size, heat profile, and movement characteristics did not align with the B-2.

B-2 bomber activity raises questions

Interestingly, a B-2 Spirit bomber operating under the call sign REARM71 was confirmed to be active in the region earlier that same night. The bomber reportedly remained airborne for nearly four hours before returning to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

While the mission details were not made public, observers noted unusually heavy radio traffic during the flight. Such activity often suggests operations beyond routine training, though no official clarification was provided.

Crucially, Otteson emphasised that the unidentified triangular aircraft appeared after the B-2 had already been observed and that the unknown platform did not register on any radio communications he monitored during the night.

No official explanation yet

The U.S. Air Force has not commented on the footage or the reported sighting. Area 51, officially known as Homey Airport, remains one of the most classified military facilities in the world and operates under the Nellis Air Force Base complex.

Historically, the base has been linked to the development and testing of groundbreaking aircraft, including the U-2 spy plane, the SR-71 Blackbird, and early stealth technology. Many aircraft tested there remained unacknowledged for years before being officially revealed.

Similar sightings from the past

The recent incident has revived interest due to its resemblance to earlier unexplained sightings. In February 2014, a triangular aircraft was photographed flying over Wichita, Kansas. About a month later, three similar aircraft were reportedly seen over Amarillo, Texas.

Despite widespread attention at the time, none of those sightings received an official explanation, and the aircraft involved were never publicly identified.