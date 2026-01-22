 Pervert Delivery Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Jerking While Following Girl In Dehradun
Pervert Delivery Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Jerking While Following Girl In Dehradun

Dehradun Police arrested 25-year-old delivery worker Karanjeet Singh for allegedly stalking and harassing a hostel resident in Dalanwala. The incident, captured on CCTV on January 17, went viral, prompting a complaint. Police identified and detained the accused on Monday after SSP Ajay Singh ordered swift action. Investigation is ongoing. Further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Dehradun Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a young woman in the Dalanwala area, after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced and helped identify the accused.

The incident occurred on the night of January 17 in Old Dalanwala’s Karanpur locality. According to the complaint filed by the victim, a native of Himachal Pradesh who currently resides in a hostel in the area, she was walking alone when an unknown man began following her. The accused allegedly made obscene gestures and behaved inappropriately in public, causing distress to the woman.

Taking the matter seriously, the victim approached Dalanwala police station on Sunday and lodged a formal complaint. Based on the complaint and CCTV footage recovered from the area, police launched an investigation and identified the accused as Karanjeet Singh, a resident of Old Dalanwala, Karanpur.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh directed immediate action in the case. Inspector Santosh Singh Kunwar of Dalanwala police station confirmed that the accused was arrested on Monday.

article-image

During interrogation, police found that the accused works as a delivery executive. Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

Police have urged residents, especially women, to report such incidents promptly and assured strict action in cases of harassment.

