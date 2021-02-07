'Sarkar tareek par tareek deti jaa rahi hai...': Farmer found dead near Tikri border, leaves note

A 52-year-old farmer, protesting against the Centre's contentious three farm laws, was found dead near Tikri border on Sunday morning.

Identified as Karamveer Singh, his body was found hanging from a tree near a bus stand in the area, reported India Today. He hailed from Singhwaal village in Jind, Haryana.

"The deceased appears to have been participating in the protests, and was already dead when he was found. A suicide note was also found on his person," Inspector Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bahadurgarh City police station told Indian Express.

In the handwritten note, the deceased hailed the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). He said the government is only giving date after date and it cannot be guessed when these "black laws" will be cancelled.

"Bharatiya Kisan Union zindabad. Sarkar tareek par tareek deti jaa rahi hai. Iska koi andaza nahi hai ki kaale kanoon kab radd hoga," read the note in Hindi.

Meanwhile, his body has been kept in the mortuary, the postmortem will be done after his family arrives and gives their consent…There have been no indications of foul play in the investigation so far,” the Inspector added.

Besides, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Union government was ready to resume talks with the farmers' unions if they (farmers) came out with some new proposals.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Goyal, who is part of the government team of negotiators with farmer unions along with others, said the Modi government is sensitive towards the farmers' concerns and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the whole government was ready to resolve the issue through dialogue.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is a phone call away but someone has to call to talk or move ahead. If farmers have any objection to the laws then let us know and the government is willing to address it," he said.

Goyal pointed out that farmers are misled on some issues and few people succeeded in misleading them in certain areas by creating doubts.

"Farmers have been confused and the government has proposed to clear the confusion. We have given 'proposal after proposal' to address farmers' concerns. But when I heard in media reports, 'tarikh pe tarikh' which is actually wrong, instead it must be said that the union government has given 'proposal after proposal'," he said.

