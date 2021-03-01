Saradha scam: TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh summoned by ED

Kolkata: TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam on March 2.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Kunal said that he will visit the CGO complex in Salt Lake area in ED office and ensure all help to the officials and also that he will carry the letter of the Saradha ponzi scam kingpin Sudipta Sen where Sen has mentioned the names and amount of leaders whom Sen has given money.

"Since 2013 whenever ED is calling me I am supporting them with everything they want. I just want to remind them that there are political leaders who have taken money from the Saradha kingpin. I will carry the letter written by Sudipto to remind ED that others should also not be spared," mentioned the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Notably, Ghosh, is out on bail in the Saradha case. In 2013, the former TMC Rajya sabha MP was suspended for alleged anti-party activities, but was later reinstated as the party spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the ED had again held a raid in different parts of the state in connection to the coal smuggling case. In a fresh arrest of six businessmen, it was found that these businessmen are somehow connected with Anup Majhi alias Lala.

It can be recalled that last week the CBI officials had quizzed Rujira Naroola, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Menka Gambhir, sister-in-law of Abhishek in connection to coal smuggling case, as there was some misappropriation of funds in two bank accounts of Rujira and the CBI officials have also sent letters to the banks in Thailand and London.