Sansad Television's YouTube channel renamed 'Etherium' by hackers, account restored by officials

New Delhi: The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was terminated for allegedly violating YouTube's community guidelines.

This followed reports on social media that the account was hacked and renamed as "Etherium", a crypto currency. Earlier today, Sansad TV released an official note of the compromise and wrote, "YouTube channel of "Sansad Television got compromised due to unauthorised activities by scamsters on February 15 (Tuesday 01.00 am) including live streaming on this Channel."

The Press Release further mentioned that the social media team of the channel were prompt to take necessary actions and restore the Sansad TV by early morning at around 03.45 hours. On the same, YouTube is addressing the security threat.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:01 PM IST