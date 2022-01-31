MIB suspends telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne over security concerns

MIB suspended the telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne over security concerns. According to reports, the regional television channel was found backing the Jamaat-e-Islami. Thus, the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry citing “security reasons. took to its suspension. Media One went off air on Monday noon.

Media One TV editor Pramod Raman, mentioned on the suspension and said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has imposed a broadcasting ban on the channel.

“The ministry has said the ban was due to security reasons, but the channel is yet to get the details on it. The Union Government has not made the details about the ban available to MediaOne TV. We have started legal action against the ban. After completing the process, the channel would be back to the audience. We are suspending the broadcasting temporarily with the hope that justice will prevail at last,’’ said the statement.

The recent bar from transmission on MediaOne is reportedly the second in its case. Earlier in 2020, the Centre had imposed a ban of 48 hours on the channel for violating provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1998 while reporting on the riots in northeast Delhi.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:53 PM IST