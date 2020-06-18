Sanjay Jha draws Nehru analogy after being dropped, says he is a 'fierce ideological soldier of INC'

Almost 10 days after Sanjay Jha raised questions over the internal functioning of the party, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday dropped him as the party's national spokesperson. In a major reshuffle of the party spokespersons, Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as the new party spokespersons while dropping Jha.

Jha had pushed his view through a newspaper article, but was promptly contradicted by the party. In the article, the Congress leader also said the party could not present an alternative narrative of governance to the people when the government has failed.

In the article published a few days ago, Jha had said, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling..." "I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," he had said in the article in 'The Times of India'.