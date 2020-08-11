Sanjay Dutt has stage 4 cancer

A day after his discharge from Lilavati Hospital, it has emerged that actor Sanjay Dutt, 61, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to reliable sources in the hospital.

Dutt kept up pretence as he announced he is taking a short break from work.

“He has Stage 4 lung cancer and there was fluid in his chest, which removed and he has been discharged. He was being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar,” said the source.

However, Dr Parkar refrained from further comment, citing patient privacy.

Dutt had, on Tuesday evening, said he would be taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment’. “Hi, friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” He tweeted.

Stage 4 lung cancer, also called metastatic lung cancer in medical terms, is the most advanced stage of the disease.

In this stage, the disease has spread, or metastized from the lung in which it originated, to the other lung, the pericardium (membrane around the heart and lungs), chest and/or other areas of the body.

It may also be found in the lymph nodes and multiple organs, including the kidneys and the adrenal gland, but it most often spreads to the bones, liver and/or brain.

Dutt was hospitalised on August 8, after he complained of chest discomfort and his oxygen saturation levels had dipped.

Soon after he was admitted, the doctor tested him for Covid-19 through both, the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, which were negative. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday, after his health condition was stable.

As per an unconfirmed report, the actor will soon fly to the US for treatment.

His fans are praying for his speedy recovery. “Prayers for you sir, love you, reply to England fans,” wrote one. “Good bless you Baba,” wrote another.