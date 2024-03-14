Sandeshkhali Incident: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh To 8 More Days In Sexual Harassment Case

Shahjahan Sheikh | PTI

Kolkata: After being produced in Basirhat court, the court extends eight days more CBI custody of Shahjahan Sheikh. Shahjahan Sheikh the kingpin of Sandeshkhali incident where women alleged sexual harassment and land grab against Trinamool Congress (TMC) now suspended leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 after absconding for 55 days. Initially he was being probed by state CID and following court’s order was handed over to CBI.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided houses of a few businessmen in Sandeshkhali connected with Shahjahan. According to sources, apart from ration scam, scam in fish export is also seen in Sandeshkhali.