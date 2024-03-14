 Sandeshkhali Incident: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh To 8 More Days In Sexual Harassment Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSandeshkhali Incident: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh To 8 More Days In Sexual Harassment Case

Sandeshkhali Incident: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh To 8 More Days In Sexual Harassment Case

Shahjahan Sheikh the kingpin of Sandeshkhali incident where women alleged sexual harassment and land grab against Trinamool Congress (TMC) now suspended leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Shahjahan Sheikh | PTI

Kolkata: After being produced in Basirhat court, the court extends eight days more CBI custody of Shahjahan Sheikh. Shahjahan Sheikh the kingpin of Sandeshkhali incident where women alleged sexual harassment and land grab against Trinamool Congress (TMC) now suspended leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 after absconding for 55 days. Initially he was being probed by state CID and following court’s order was handed over to CBI.

Read Also
West Bengal: CBI Raid Sheikh Shahjahan & His Associates’ Houses
article-image

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided houses of a few businessmen in Sandeshkhali connected with Shahjahan. According to sources, apart from ration scam, scam in fish export is also seen in Sandeshkhali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Conducts Workshop With US Department Of Justice On Mutual Legal Assistance And Extradition

CBI Conducts Workshop With US Department Of Justice On Mutual Legal Assistance And Extradition

Sandeshkhali Incident: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh To 8 More Days In Sexual...

Sandeshkhali Incident: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Shahjahan Sheikh To 8 More Days In Sexual...

VIDEO: Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP & Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Wife, Joins BJP

VIDEO: Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP & Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Wife, Joins BJP

Election Commission Of India Uploads Electoral Bonds Data Provided By SBI On Its Website; Here's How...

Election Commission Of India Uploads Electoral Bonds Data Provided By SBI On Its Website; Here's How...

Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised After Sustaining 'Major Injury', TMC Shares Pics Of Bloody Scar On CM's...

Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised After Sustaining 'Major Injury', TMC Shares Pics Of Bloody Scar On CM's...