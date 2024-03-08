West Bengal: CBI Raid Sheikh Shahjahan & His Associates’ Houses

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, being produced at the Basirhat court, in North 24 Parganas, Thursday, February 29, 2024. | PTI

Kolkata: The CBI on Friday had conducted raids at the house of Sheikh Shahjahan and also his associates.

Modern 3D scanner camera was taken to take photographs of the area. A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the CBI team.

According to a press statement issued by the central agency, “CBI, after preliminary investigation, has today conducted searches in Sandeshkhali (West Bengal) in connection with its FIR No. RC0102024A0002 related to an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) Officers. Assistance of forensic teams for forensic examination of the places of occurrence in the case of violence against ED Officers on 5th January, 2024, was also taken. Several incriminating documents and material exhibits have been seized during the searches.”

“In FIR No. RC0102024A0002 custody of the accused Sk. Shahjahan was taken from the CID, West Bengal Police, on 6th March, 2024. The case papers were also collected from the respective police stations and section 307,326, 392, 395, 397, 426, 440, 342, 143, 109 IPC were added in FIR No.RC0102024A0002,” further read the statement.

The CBI officers also went with a forensic team to examine the vandalized cars of the ED officers.

Meanwhile, while being taken for a medical test, arrested TMC leader Shahjahan said that all allegations against him are ‘baseless’.

“All the allegations are false. Allah is there and justice will happen,” said Shahjahan while getting inside CBIs car.

On the other hand, Sandekhali Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sukumar Mahata said that on January 5 the day when ED officers were mobbed, he had called Sheikh Shahjahan.

“I had called Shahjahan and told him not to engage in violence. He said that he was not in the area. I do work for people as they have voted for me and I am not active in politics for the sake of dominating people,” said Mahata.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar said that soon everyone will ‘distance’ themselves from TMC.

Some local people were heard complaining that even though Shahjahan is in jail, his close aides are still taking ‘toola’ from poor toto and auto drivers.

It may be recalled that on January 5 ED officers were attacked by supporters of Sheikh Shahjahan after they went to raid Shahjahan’s house in connection to a multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Following this incident several women alleged sexual harassment and land grab issues against Shahjahan and his associates.