West Bengal: Calcutta HC Gives Nod To BJP’s Rally At Sandeshkhali On March 10

Suvendu Adhikari |

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday had given permission to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to hold a public meeting at Akratala area under the Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district on March 10.

State counsel had opposed the plea of Adhikari’s counsel of holding the public meeting at Sandeshkhali and the court gave an alternative venue to hold the same.

The court had also instructed that nothing should be said that the rally that could lead to the deterioration of the law-and-order situation in Sandeshkhali.

Justice Jay Sengupta permitted Adhikari to hold the public meeting between 10 am and 5 pm.

The blatant attempt by the failed State Administration to prevent me from holding a Public Meeting/Rally in and around Sandeshkhali area has been once again demolished by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court.

Reacting to the order, taking to X, Adhikari said, “The blatant attempt by the failed State Administration to prevent me from holding a Public Meeting/Rally in and around Sandeshkhali area has been once again demolished by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court. Today the Hon’ble Justice Jay Sengupta has allowed the Meeting/Rally at Mouja Aakratla, under Nazat Police Station on 10.03.2024, between 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. I welcome the solemn order of the Hon’ble Court.”

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also scheduled to hold a mega rally on March 10, at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.