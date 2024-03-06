 PM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali

PM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali

Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled.

Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

"After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over phone.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Before PMLA Court Against 299 Individuals & Several...

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Before PMLA Court Against 299 Individuals & Several...

'Matter Of Shame, TMC Making Efforts To Protect Sandeshkhali Accused': PM Modi Attacks Mamata...

'Matter Of Shame, TMC Making Efforts To Protect Sandeshkhali Accused': PM Modi Attacks Mamata...

PM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali

PM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Trains On Occasion Of Mahashivratri Mela At Ujjain

Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Trains On Occasion Of Mahashivratri Mela At Ujjain

VIDEO: Man Shot Dead After Fight Between 2 Groups At Wedding Ceremony In Aligarh

VIDEO: Man Shot Dead After Fight Between 2 Groups At Wedding Ceremony In Aligarh