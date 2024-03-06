Prime Minister Narendra Modi Laid Foundation Stone for THDC's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project, Signifying India's Commitment to Renewable Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for THDCIL and UPNEDA’s joint venture company TUSCO Ltd.’s monumental 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project located in Uttar Pradesh on 04 March 2024. This momentous occasion underscores THDC’s contribution to the nation’s unwavering commitment to harnessing Renewable Energy and signifies a crucial step towards a greener and more sustainable future. This historic occasion was graced by the Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy and other senior dignitaries of Government of India. Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh also joined the Prime Minister's programme in Adilabad, Telangana from the POWERGRID substation in Maharani Bagh, New Delhi.

TUSCO Ltd., a joint venture between THDC India Limited and UPNEDA, is spearheading this remarkable endeavour that aligns perfectly with the nation's vision of harnessing clean energy sources. With the foundation stone now laid, the project is set to become a beacon of progress and innovation in the realm of renewable energy.

The Prime Minister reiterated the mantra of nation’s development through the development of the states. He said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows and states also benefit from that as they get investment. He mentioned the global buzz around the high growth rate of the Indian economy as India is the only major economy that has grown by 8.4 percent in the last quarter. “With this speed, India will become the world’s third-largest economy”, said the Prime Minister, which will also mean high growth for the economy of Telangana also, he added.

R. K. Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL & Chairman, TUSCO conveyed his heartfelt gratitude on the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister and said that the 600 MW solar power project in Lalitpur marks a significant step towards achieving India's renewable energy targets and underscores the nation's resolve to lead the global fight against climate change.

The project, with a total capacity of 600 MW, is poised to revolutionize the energy landscape, not just in Lalitpur but across the state of Uttar Pradesh. With an estimated cost of Rs. 3000 crores, the solar park is likely to cover approximately 2700 acres of land.

The 600 MW solar power project is projected to generate 1200 million units of electricity annually, contributing significantly to the state's energy requirements. One of the most notable benefits of the project is its environmental impact. Over a span of 25 years, the installation of the solar power plant in Lalitpur is expected to reduce emissions by approximately 21.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, making a substantial contribution to mitigating climate change and fostering sustainable development.