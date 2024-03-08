Day After PM Modi's Visit To West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Marches With Sandeshkhali Women |

Kolkata: A day after Sandeshkhali women met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a section of women of Sandeshkhali took part in Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s ‘Padyatra’ along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that they have got back all that they had lost earlier.

“There are several camps set up near our houses by the state government and we have received back what we have lost. There is no tension in the area and we are happy,” said a woman.

Mamata Slams Opposition

Slamming the opposition, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government takes action against everything which is ‘wrong’.

“The people of Bengal should build tornadoes and give befitting replies to them (oppositions). Bengal is the safest state for women,” said Mamata.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, participates in the party's Mahila Wing Rally. pic.twitter.com/RhStSe7m1u — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata added, “Yesterday you came here and lectured about atrocities on women being committed here. Why do you have so much hatred and anger towards Bengal? You should be shameful that our daughters were raped and burnt in Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh Gruesome rapes are taking place. Central committees visit Bengal and not any other states.”

On the other hand, the women wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was stopped near Biswa Bangla gate at New Town while they were about to leave for Sandeshkhali.

The BJP leaders are also detained by police and later released.

BJP Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee after being released said that they (BJP members) were not even given food despite being detained for over six hours.

“This is the actual face of Mamata Banerjee. On one side she is celebrating women’s day and on the other side unlawfully BJP women delegations are detained that too without food. They (police) wanted us to sign on a blank paper and could not even show the arrest memo. The women of Bengal will soon oust Mamata,” added the actor-turned-politician.