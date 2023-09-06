Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: FIR Registered Against Udhyanidhi Stalin & Priyank Kharge

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | ANI

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against Udaynidhi Stalin and Priyan Kharge for their remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Stalin, son of Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, MK Stalin is a minister while Kharge is minister in Karnataka.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against the ministers in the civil lines police station of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh under section 153 A and 295 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR lodged against Stalin and Kharge

According to superintendent of police (SP), Rampur, Ashok Kumar Shukla, lawyers Ram Singh Lodhi and Harsh Gupta had filed a complaint against Udaynidhi Stalin and Priyan Kharge accusing both of speaking derogatory words against Sanatan Dharma.

The lawyers said that on September 4 a news item was carried in an English newspaper in which it was stated that Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Covid. Stalin even went ahead to call for the eradication of this disease.

As per the complaint, later on Tuesday Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge supported the statement of Stalin which had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Advocate Ram Singh said Stalin had tried to create a rift in the society and instigate hatred hence strict action be taken against him.

'Booty of ₹10 crore on Udaynidhi Stalin's head'

Earlier Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Acharya had announced a booty of ₹10 crore on the head of Udaynidhi Stalin.

On Monday the seer said in Ayodhya that whosoever beheads Stalin would get ₹10 crore reward from him.

Case against Amit Malviya

In another development, the Tiruchi district police, on a complaint, registered a case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on charges of twisting Udhayanidhi's comments. Malviya had alleged that Udhayanidhi had given a call for genocide against 80% of the population (Hindu's).

Whereas the Minister had only called for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma alleging it perpetuated inequality.

Case Registered against UP seer who offered ₹10 crore for beheading Udhayanidhi Stalin

A case has been registered in Tamil Nadu against an Uttar Pradesh seer who had announced a reward of ₹10 crore for beheading State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after the latter recently called for eradicating the Sanathan Dharm.

Acting on a complaint from Devasenan, a lawyer and coordinator of the DMK legal wing, the Cyber Crime Wing Police in Madurai district, registered a case against the seer, Ramachandra Das Paramahans Acharya, who had recently announced a reward for anyone who beheaded Udhayanidhi.

In UP's Ayodhya, sant Paramhans Acharya conducted a symbolic "behe@ding" using a sword and lit the poster of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for latter's remark on "Sanatan Dharma". Acharya also announced about ₹ 10 cr on Stalin's head. pic.twitter.com/jImlSKwGnt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 4, 2023

Police said they have invoked IPC Sections 153, 153 A (1) (a), 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) and 506 (ii) against the seer and one another person PiyushRai@benarasiyaa, in which name the video of the seer’s warning was uploaded on a social media platform. The development comes against the backdrop of multiple cases being registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin in different parts of the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh including by some right-wing outfit functionaries. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi, who continued to defend his comments, when asked to give a recent example of discrimination in Sanatana Dharm, he said, “President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new parliamentary building.”