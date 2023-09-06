 Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: FIR Against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’ In UP’s Rampur
Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo courtesy: X

Rampur, September 6: An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday. Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

The two were booked under sections 295 A, 153 A

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday. The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.

Compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue & malaria

Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria. His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.

