 Rajnath Singh Possesses Revolver & Double Barrel Gun, Doesn't Own Car, Reveals His Election Affidavit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajnath Singh Possesses Revolver & Double Barrel Gun, Doesn't Own Car, Reveals His Election Affidavit

Rajnath Singh Possesses Revolver & Double Barrel Gun, Doesn't Own Car, Reveals His Election Affidavit

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has no criminal cases pending against him.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh |

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who filed his election nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha on Monday, April 29, does not own a car, as per his election affidavit.

Rajnath Singh is vying for a third term from the seat. Before submitting his nomination papars to the District Election Officer Surya Pal Gangwar, Rajnath Singh held a grand road show.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and U.P. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied Rajnath Singh in the roadshow.

According to the senior BJP leader's nomination affidavit, he has Rs 75,000 cash in hand, his wife Savitri has Rs 45,000 in hand.

Rajnath Singh has declared movable assets worth Rs 3.11 crore.

His wife possesses 750 gram gold worth Rs 52.50 lakh and silver weighing 12.50 kg worth over Rs 9.37 lakh. She has total movable assets worth Rs 90.71 lakh. Singh and his wife together own movable assets worth over Rs 4.02 crore.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination From Lucknow
article-image

As per Rajnath Singh's affidavit, the combined worth of immovable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 3.34 crore.

The affidavit states that Rajnath Singh has no outstanding loans in his name. While he does not own a vehicle, he does possess a revolver and a double-barrel gun.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has no criminal cases pending against him.

Singh, who is seeking a third term from the Lucknow constituency, defeated Poonam Sinha of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of over 3,47,000 votes in 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Singh won the Locknow seat with over 5,61,000 votes, while the Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi trailed with 2,88,357 votes.

This year, Rajnath Singh is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra, who is a former Uttar Pradesh minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...