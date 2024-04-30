Rajnath Singh Possesses Revolver & Double Barrel Gun, Doesn't Own Car, Reveals His Election Affidavit

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh |

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who filed his election nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha on Monday, April 29, does not own a car, as per his election affidavit.

Rajnath Singh is vying for a third term from the seat. Before submitting his nomination papars to the District Election Officer Surya Pal Gangwar, Rajnath Singh held a grand road show.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and U.P. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied Rajnath Singh in the roadshow.

लखनऊ लोकसभा क्षेत्र से आज नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। लखनऊ की जनता का मुझे बराबर स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मिला है।



जनता के आशीर्वाद से मुझे देश और समाज की सेवा करने की ऊर्जा और प्रेरणा मिलती है। pic.twitter.com/nUuSAN09qr — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) April 29, 2024

According to the senior BJP leader's nomination affidavit, he has Rs 75,000 cash in hand, his wife Savitri has Rs 45,000 in hand.

Rajnath Singh has declared movable assets worth Rs 3.11 crore.

His wife possesses 750 gram gold worth Rs 52.50 lakh and silver weighing 12.50 kg worth over Rs 9.37 lakh. She has total movable assets worth Rs 90.71 lakh. Singh and his wife together own movable assets worth over Rs 4.02 crore.

As per Rajnath Singh's affidavit, the combined worth of immovable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 3.34 crore.

The affidavit states that Rajnath Singh has no outstanding loans in his name. While he does not own a vehicle, he does possess a revolver and a double-barrel gun.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has no criminal cases pending against him.

Singh, who is seeking a third term from the Lucknow constituency, defeated Poonam Sinha of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of over 3,47,000 votes in 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Singh won the Locknow seat with over 5,61,000 votes, while the Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi trailed with 2,88,357 votes.

This year, Rajnath Singh is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra, who is a former Uttar Pradesh minister.