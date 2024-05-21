 Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge & Other Congress Leaders Pay Homage To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His 33rd Death Anniversary At Delhi's Veer Bhumi; Watch
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Other Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid their respects to the former prime minister in the national capital.

About Former Prime Minister Of India, Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," he posted on X.

