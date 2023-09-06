'Sorry, It's An Apology For...': Udhayanidhi Stalin To Reporter On Anti-Sanatan Remarks (WATCH)

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo courtesy: X

Chennai: Facing backclash and cases for his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (September 6) said sorry to a reporter for the scribe's question, but refused to apologise for his comments on Sanatan Dharma. "Somebody is apologising to me?" asked Udhayanidhi when reporters asked him if he wanted to apologise for his comments. "Sorry, it's not an apology to them, this is for your question," quipped the DMK leader.

FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked a nationwide row, and comments by Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge supporting Udhayanidhi's remarks, resulted in an FIR registered against the two leaders on Tuesday (September 5) in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

The FIR has been filed under Section 153A, 295A Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two leaders. The complaint was filed by the advocates.

Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge on Monday spoke on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark. Kharge said that any religion that does not promote equality or does not treat a human like humans is "as good as a disease."

"Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me... Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease..." Priyank Kharge said.

On FIR registered against him and TN Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "I don't care, they can do what they want, my statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion. I had stated that any religion that does not preach equality is not a religion according to me. Constitution is my religion. If UP has a problem, I do not see it to be mine. We will do whatever needs to be done."

