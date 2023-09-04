'As Good As Disease...': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Backs Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' Remarks

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge |

Amidst the ongoing controversy within Indian politics regarding Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayananidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanatan Dharma, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has voiced his support for the son of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Priyank Kharge, who also happens to be the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has echoed Udhayananidhi's stance, asserting that any religion failing to uphold equal rights is akin to an ailment.

Previously, Udhayanidhi faced significant backlash when his statement was reported as follows: "Sanatan Dharma is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed".

Backing Stalin's viewpoint on Monday, Priyank Kharge told reporters, "Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that doesn't ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion, according to me. So it is as good as a disease".

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say?

On Saturday (September 2), addressing a conference organised in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on the subject "Eradication of Sanatana", Udhayanidhi Stalin eqauated Sanatan Dharma with "dengue, mosquitoes, malaria and corona," and said, "few things cannot be opposed, those should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality."

