e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSame-sex marriage: Supreme Court sends plea to 5-judge Constitution Bench, hearing on April 18

Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court sends plea to 5-judge Constitution Bench, hearing on April 18

A bunch of applications had been filed before Supreme Court which sought legal sanction for same-sex marriages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pride Parade | Representative Image/ PTI

Supreme Court on Monday referred all the pleas on same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution Bench. The case will be heard on April 18, stated TV reports.

A bunch of applications had been filed before Supreme Court which sought legal sanction for same-sex marriages.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court sends plea to 5-judge Constitution Bench, hearing on April 18

Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court sends plea to 5-judge Constitution Bench, hearing on April 18

Chennai: Indian Railway's ICF bags top accolade for energy conservation

Chennai: Indian Railway's ICF bags top accolade for energy conservation

Supreme Court notice to Gujarat cops on bail plea of Trinamool Congress' Saket Gokhale in misuse of...

Supreme Court notice to Gujarat cops on bail plea of Trinamool Congress' Saket Gokhale in misuse of...

'Serial Kisser' on the prowl in Bihar, shocking video of forcibly kissing health worker in Jamui...

'Serial Kisser' on the prowl in Bihar, shocking video of forcibly kissing health worker in Jamui...

Supreme Court penalises Dhule college for ₹ 2.5 crore for illegal admissions

Supreme Court penalises Dhule college for ₹ 2.5 crore for illegal admissions