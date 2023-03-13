Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court sends plea to 5-judge Constitution Bench, hearing on April 18

Supreme Court on Monday referred all the pleas on same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution Bench. The case will be heard on April 18, stated TV reports.
A bunch of applications had been filed before Supreme Court which sought legal sanction for same-sex marriages.
This is a breaking story, further details awaited
