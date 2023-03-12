Regressive? India reacts to Centre's affidavit in SC opposing same-sex marriages; check tweets | Representative Image

On Sunday, the Central government filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. The SC is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on March 13. Ahead of the date, Indians took to social media to take a stand on the Centre's move in this regard.

Twitter users were seen expressing their opinions with their tweets that resulted to trend "same-sex marriages" on the microblogging platform. Many hinted at Centre's move as "regressive."

"Marrying a tree is okay to get rid of your faulty stars but same sex marriage arising out of love ain’t? What a weirdly regressive move in today’s day and age of free love, (sic)" wrote a Twitter user, while another tweeted, "There is Nothing wrong with same sex marriages. It’s natural and we shouldn’t be so regressive (sic)."

However, some also stepped to back the government's move opposing the legal recognition of such marriages. "Same sex marriage is a sham," expressed a Twitter user while commenting on the topic. Noting the marriages of same-sex partners being a concerning matter that sparks debate, some netizens reflected towards society to normalise such couple's live-in relationships.

Check a few more reactions below