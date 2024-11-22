Sambhal Jama Masjid Row: 'Mischievous Elements Filed Petition', SP MP Reaches Mosque To Offer Namaz Amid Heavy Security (Video)

ANI

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman, addressing the media ahead of the Friday namaz, said that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has belonged to Muslims for hundreds of years and that he would challenge the court orders that allowed a survey at the mosque on Tuesday.

“Jama Masjid has been ours for the last hundreds of years... I came here to offer Namaz and I saw that the police force has been deployed... What happened three days ago is unfortunate because all communities have been living in Sambhal in harmony. But some mischievous elements, who filed the petition, are trying to harm the environment... It is my right to challenge the court orders... What was so hurry to perform the survey in such haste?" said Rehman.

#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: On the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman says, "Jama Masjid have been ours for the last hundreds of years... I came here to offer Namaz and I saw that the police force has been deployed... What happened three days… https://t.co/Bwbpa9q1CB pic.twitter.com/HZTb3TXpOC — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed on Tuesday on a local court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple originally stood at the site.

Tight security in Sambhal for Friday prayers

Meanwhile, police stepped up security, imposed prohibitory orders and conducted a flag march ahead of Friday prayers at Jama Masjid following claims that the Mughal-era mosque was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: Security tightened outside Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal as the people offer Friday prayers.



Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the court of the civil judge at Sambhal claiming the mosque of being a temple, a survey was… pic.twitter.com/q3iZs0cEaX — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

The Central government, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition, Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner, said on Tuesday.

In view of the petition and subsequent survey, police conducted a flag march in the area and warned people of strict action against anyone creating chaos over the issue.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said that prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area preventing the gathering of more than five people.

Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who had filed the petition in court for a survey of the mosque, has claimed that Mughal emperor Babar partly demolished the temple in 1529.

Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain have represented the Hindu side in many cases related to places of worship, including the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute.