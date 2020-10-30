Saket Gokhale files complaint against Taslima Nasreen over 'Boycott Islam' tweet

Taslima Nasreen's "Boycott Islam" tweet comes on the heels of the recent terror attacks in France, including the attack on Thursday inside a church in the city of Nice, in which three people were killed and several others injured.

On Thursday, a knife-wielding attacker Brahim Aouissaoui shouting "Allahu Akbar" reportedly beheaded a woman and killed two other people. According to the officials, Aouissaoui was from Tunisia and had arrived in Europe on board a migrant boat last month. A Quran, two phones and a 12-inch knife were found in Aouissaoui's possession, said chief anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard.

In a separate incident on Thursday, the police in France's Montfavet, near the southern city of Avignon, shot dead a man who was threatening passerby with a handgun. Radio station Europe 1 reported that this man, too, was shouting "Allahu Akbar".

France is also reeling from heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated Samuel Paty, a French middle school history teacher, after he had shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the recent terror acts in France, including the heinous attack in Nice inside a church. "Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France," he said. "India stands with France in the fight against terrorism," posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his personal Twitter handle," he added.