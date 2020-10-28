India 'strongly deplores' personal attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron over his 'anti-Islamic' comments

India on Wednesday came out in strong support of French President Emmanuel Macron after Turkey and Pakistan slammed him for his "anti-Islamic" comments following the beheading of a French school teacher after he had shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students earlier this month.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) deplored personal attacks on Macron by terming it as "violation of the most basic standards of international discourse".

"We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on French President Emmanuel Macron in violation of most basic standards of international discourse," MEA said.

“We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France," it said. “There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance," it added.