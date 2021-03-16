Sahara India's Subrata Roy takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow

As the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country, India has administered a total of 3,29,47,432 vaccinations so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the country making it the highest coverage in a single day.

More than 1 crore beneficiaries aged over 60 years have been covered in the vaccination drive in just 15 days.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.