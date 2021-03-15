Covaxin or Covishield? You can choose your COVID-19 vaccine soon on Co-Win App - Here's how

Soon, the centralised Co-Win portal will allow beneficiaries to select vaccine options when they head to their respective vaccine centres. This comes after the Centre removed the ‘clinical trial mode’ tag for Covaxin. The civic body had already begun offering a choice between Covaxin or Covishield at its five vaccination centres, from Monday. Until now, there was only one centre in the city approved to administer Covaxin but now, more centres will do so.



Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that while walk-in beneficiaries would be given a choice of vaccine, the BMC had proposed to the Centre to offer this choice on the Co-Win portal too. This is likely to be available in the next three days. “For now, we have started giving a choice of vaccine at the five jumbo centres, which includes Seven Hills Hospital and the jumbo centres at BKC, NESCO, Dahisar and Mulund. However, soon the portal too will offer the option,” he said. At other vaccination centres across the city too, this option will be available, he said.