Dr Harsh Vardhan reveals main reason behind surge in COVID-19 cases in India

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said negligence towards COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind rising cases, adding that few states account for more than 80 per cent of the cases.

He stressed that coronavirus appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should be followed despite the availability of vaccine against the disease.

Vardhan was speaking during the sixth mega health camp for super-specialist consultations for parliamentarians held in Parliament House Annexe. The camp was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of the health minister, a health ministry statement said.