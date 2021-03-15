Mumbai: BMC files FIR against Bollywood actress for 'knowingly' flouting quarantine rules after testing COVID-19 positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, lodged an FIR against a Bollywood actress for "knowingly" flouting quarantine rule after she tested positive for COVID19. According to the BMC officials the actress even went out for a film shoot, risking lives of others who came in contact with her.

BMC officials have also alleged tha she refused to respond to phone calls or open the door when the officials visited her Oshiwara residence.

According to the FIR, the actress underwent the COVID19 test and was tested positive for the infection on March 11, 2021.

However, it was found that she continued to venture into public places and even went for film shoots in violation to the covid safety protocol. Following this, the civic staff from health department in K West ward (Andheri west, Versova, Oshowara) visited her on March 14, 2021. "She neither responded to our calls for counselling, nor did she open the door of her residence when our team visited. We had to take the help of a social worker, to persuade the actress," said a BMC official.

