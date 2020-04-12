Sadhguru's Isha foundation slams Cong's Salman Nizami for 'misleading information aimed to disturb communal harmony'

On Sunday, Sadhguru's Isha Foundation slammed Congress leader Salman Nizami for his misleading statement. The Foundation told Nizami to kindly do some homework before tweeting. "Lockdown maybe a good time to introspect," added Isha Foundation.
In the now deleted tweet, Nizami wrote, "150 foreigners attended Sadhguru's event in March now all are under quarantine at Isha yoga foundation. 1000+ cases confirmed in TN, but media is only after Tablighi Jamaat. This exposes Govt and media's Islamophobia!"
The Foundation also said that the Mahashivaratri event which was held on February 21 (not in March as claimed by Nizami) did not violate any government orders and now after 50 days since Mahashivaratri, no one is reported with the symptoms for coronavirus. "This is confirmed by Dist. Collector of Coimbatore," said Isha Foundation, adding that no one is under quarantine at Isha Yoga Center. Nizami had claimed that 150 foreigners are under quarantine at the center.
"@SalmanNizami_ your irresponsible statement without basic fact checking is highly inappropriate in this time of crisis," added Isha Foundation.
The Foundation also urged the Tamil Nadu Police and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take stringent action against "such people spreading misinformation and aiming to disturb communal harmony."
Meanwhile, Salman Nizami said that he has deleted the tweet after a clarification from the Isha Foundation. He tweeted, "I had tweeted what media has reported that 150 foreigners are under quarantine & there is no record of tests conducted on March 28. As @ishafoundation has clarified. Hence deleted the tweet!"
