Sadhguru's Isha foundation slams Cong's Salman Nizami for 'misleading information aimed to disturb communal harmony'

The Foundation also said that the Mahashivaratri event which was held on February 21 (not in March as claimed by Nizami) did not violate any government orders and now after 50 days since Mahashivaratri, no one is reported with the symptoms for coronavirus. "This is confirmed by Dist. Collector of Coimbatore," said Isha Foundation, adding that no one is under quarantine at Isha Yoga Center. Nizami had claimed that 150 foreigners are under quarantine at the center.

"@SalmanNizami_ your irresponsible statement without basic fact checking is highly inappropriate in this time of crisis," added Isha Foundation.

The Foundation also urged the Tamil Nadu Police and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take stringent action against "such people spreading misinformation and aiming to disturb communal harmony."