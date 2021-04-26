Sadhguru to offer live online meditation session on full moon nights

Full Moon Flirtations, a live online Satsang with Sadhguru, will happen every full moon night (Pournami) for the next 12 months, Isha Foundation announced on Sunday. The Satsang will include guided meditations, a discourse and a Q&A session. In addition to English, the livestream will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Russian, and Spanish. The Satsang is open to global audiences who can participate by registering for free on isha.sadhguru.org/satsang. The 12 Satsangs will be unique in that Sadhguru will offer 12 guided processes designed exclusively for live audiences of this program.



"On full moon nights, there is a heightened level of energy both within and without. There are ways to harness this energy towards health, blissfulness and success," says Sadhguru. The Satsang is an opportunity for those on the spiritual path as well as others to leverage the possibilities of this night for one’s own growth and wellbeing.