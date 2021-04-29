Sadhguru offers simple yogic practices to increase oxygen levels and boost immunity in Covid times

In the midst of the country's calamitous COVID-19 crisis, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, has offered simple yogic practices as a tool to increase oxygen levels and strengthen the body's immunity.
With over 3 lakh cases reported in India on Wednesday, the second wave of COVID-19 infections has overwhelmed the healthcare industry, leaving many patients without proper care and treatment. Having a strong immune system and a well-functioning respiratory system is critical at this time as those infected by Covid are experiencing shortness of breath with moderate to severe symptoms of the virus.
In a video shared on Sadhguru’s YouTube channel, the founder of Isha Foundation teaches some simple yogic practices like Sashtanga, Makarasana and Simha Kriya for enhancing the oxygen levels and the immune system.
Sashtanga is an asana, or a yogic posture, in which the body is balanced on eight points in contact with the ground. “In this asana, the entire pulmonary system of the body functions in a unique way.... In this process, the forehead, chest, both hands, both knees, and the big toes touch the ground,” Sadhguru explains.
"If you follow this regimen 4-5 times a day, your oxygen levels will definitely go up. Follow this with Simha Kriya so that your immune system functions much better," the spiritual master adds.
Simha Kriya, according to Sadhguru, strengthens one's respiratory and immune systems, enhances lung capacity and prepares one to deal with the present crisis in a positive manner. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently recommended the "powerful" Simha Kriya to its staffers.
The three-minute yogic practice can be performed by anyone, including pregnant women and those suffering from chronic ailments or medical conditions like asthma, migraine, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
According to a research published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine (JACM), most participants who practised Simha Kriya reported feeling more at peace, hopeful, and relaxed after the practice.
Dr PV Ramana from the Department of Neurosurgery and Spine at Seven Hills Hospital, Visakhapatnam, shared his experience of doing Simha Kriya. "I've been practising Simha Kriya since the COVID-19 crisis began. Regular practice of the process will lead to improvement in lung capacity, oxygen saturations and immunity. The most important benefit I experienced is reduction in mental stress. I recommend you to practice Simha Kriya regularly.”
Dr Shruti Gairola from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), shares how Simha Kriya helped with her respiratory function. “Immediately after completing the Kriya, I felt a soothing effect. Now I feel that my respiratory tract is much clearer,” she said.