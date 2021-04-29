Sadhguru offers simple yogic practices to increase oxygen levels and boost immunity in Covid times

In the midst of the country's calamitous COVID-19 crisis, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, has offered simple yogic practices as a tool to increase oxygen levels and strengthen the body's immunity.

With over 3 lakh cases reported in India on Wednesday, the second wave of COVID-19 infections has overwhelmed the healthcare industry, leaving many patients without proper care and treatment. Having a strong immune system and a well-functioning respiratory system is critical at this time as those infected by Covid are experiencing shortness of breath with moderate to severe symptoms of the virus.

In a video shared on Sadhguru’s YouTube channel, the founder of Isha Foundation teaches some simple yogic practices like Sashtanga, Makarasana and Simha Kriya for enhancing the oxygen levels and the immune system.