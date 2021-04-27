Sadhguru’s latest book 'Karma: A Yogi's Guide To Crafting Your Destiny' hits bookstores

"With Karma, Sadhguru explores both the limitations and possibilities of human existence. It is full of valuable insights to guide you to live a life of fulfillment and well-being,” said popular US actor Will Smith

"Forget what you think you know about karma — Sadhguru shows us it's not a punishment for bad behavior, but a vehicle for transformation and empowerment. This book will put you back in charge of your own life,” American footballer Tom Brady shared.

In a live interaction ahead of the launch, the Isha Foundation founder shared insights on the book with one of the best-selling Indian writers Chetan Bhagat. As part of the Karma Virtual Book Tour, the founder of Isha Foundation will be speaking with renowned authors Deepak Chopra, Mark Hyman, Philip Goldberg and TV personality Kunal Nayyar to explore the impact of Karma on destiny, health, memory and human suffering.

Sadhguru’s previous book Death — An Inside Story published by Penguin Random House India topped the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for 15 weeks. One of Sadhguru’s earliest and most popular books, Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy published by Penguin Random House India, went on to become a New York Times bestseller.