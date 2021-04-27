Sadhguru’s latest book 'Karma: A Yogi's Guide To Crafting Your Destiny' hits bookstores

Sadhguru's newest book, Karma: A Yogi's Guide To Crafting Your Destiny, has hit online and offline bookstores, offering a fresh perspective on the widely misunderstood concept of Karma. In the book, published and released in India and the United States on April 27 by Penguin Random House, Sadhguru not only discusses what Karma is, but also explains how we can apply its principles to improve our lives. The much-awaited book will be published in Australia on May 4.
A concept often misunderstood, Karma, according to Sadhguru, has nothing to do with reward and punishment. Karma is "your action, your responsibility." The book opens the door to a more genuine understanding of what karma is and how it can be used for inner growth and freedom.
The spiritual master says that it is not some external system of crime and punishment, but rather an "internal cycle that you have generated." Your goal and how you react to what is happening to you are the only factors that decide how much karma you accumulate, the New York Times bestselling author explains. One can find answers to life's most difficult questions by exploring karma.
Ahead of its launch, several celebrities and prominent personalities from across the globe, including Hollywood star Will Smith and American footballer Tom Brady, shared their thoughts on the new book, which is already a best-seller on Amazon and Flipkart India, according to pre-booking data.
"With Karma, Sadhguru explores both the limitations and possibilities of human existence. It is full of valuable insights to guide you to live a life of fulfillment and well-being,” said popular US actor Will Smith
"Forget what you think you know about karma — Sadhguru shows us it's not a punishment for bad behavior, but a vehicle for transformation and empowerment. This book will put you back in charge of your own life,” American footballer Tom Brady shared.
In a live interaction ahead of the launch, the Isha Foundation founder shared insights on the book with one of the best-selling Indian writers Chetan Bhagat. As part of the Karma Virtual Book Tour, the founder of Isha Foundation will be speaking with renowned authors Deepak Chopra, Mark Hyman, Philip Goldberg and TV personality Kunal Nayyar to explore the impact of Karma on destiny, health, memory and human suffering.
Sadhguru’s previous book Death — An Inside Story published by Penguin Random House India topped the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for 15 weeks. One of Sadhguru’s earliest and most popular books, Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy published by Penguin Random House India, went on to become a New York Times bestseller.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)