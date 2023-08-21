‘S**** Bola Humko, Chhodenge Nahi’: Drunk Youth Brutally Attacks Guard With Pipe Over Parking Dispute In Delhi’s Dwarka; Video Viral

A drunk man in a society (Manglik Appartments) in Dwarka sector-6, Delhi, allegedly beat up a security guard with pipe over a parking issue. The security guard sustained injuries was bleeding from the face and head. However, the situation took a different turn altogther when two men took the guard to the accused's house to confront him for attacking the guard. What followed was a war of words with abuses hurled at each other and threats issued, with the entire incident getting recorded on a mobile phone camera.

The man who attacked the guard has been identified as Sahil. Initially, when the guard was taken to the house of the accused, the parents questioned him if he had beaten the guard. The accused accepted that he had indeed beaten up the guard using a pipe and tried to defend his attack by saying that the guard had abused him by calling him "saala" (an insulting term). "Saala bola", says the accused, trying to defend his assault on the guard and goes on to further say "chhodenge nahin" (won't spare).

Meanwhile, the parents of boy scold him for beating up the guard. However, the accused, who is visibly drunk, starts abusing the two men who had got the guard along with them to complain about the attack. This leads the situation to escalate as what follows is a verbal volley of abuses and threats hurled at each other, with the accused's parents questioning who were the two men to come to their house late into the night. The mother of the accused, who is also the president of the society as claimed by him in the video, is also seen questioning the guard as to how did he allow outsiders to enter the society.

Another woman who had come to find what had happened also gets into to a heated argument with the parents of the accused man. All this while, the accused keeps trading abuses with the men standing outside, while the parents keep arguing with them in late night fight in the society. The two men and the woman who comes later to find what was happening, call the police towards the end.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Disclaimer: The below video contains abusive and strong language used. Viewer discretion advised.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, journalist and filmmaker Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, tweeted that she spoke to the police and that an FIR has been lodged in the case and that the accused was found to be under the influence of alcohol. "I just spoke to Mr. Ashish Dubey, SHO, Dwarka South. An FIR has been registered against this man. He has however not been arrested because sections charged on him are bailable - 323, 341, 506 MLC of the accused was done & it shows high alcohol. Society is standing by the Guard," she said in her tweet.