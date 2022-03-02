Russia-Ukraine War: India sends tonnes of humanitarian aid including medicines, tents, blankets to Ukraine via Poland

India is sending humanitarian relief to Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian authorities, amid intense evacuation efforts to bring back Indians stranded in the war-torn country.

The first shipment of humanitarian assistance from India to Ukraine which is facing a military assault from Russia was despatched on Tuesday via Poland.

Indian Air Force's C17 aircraft have been given the task to carry and deploy humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Indian government is also sending relief materials like blankets, tents, sleeping mats, solar lamps, kits for men and women enclosed in 514 packets to Ukraine via Poland.

MEA sources told news agency ANI that two tonnes of humanitarian aid including medicines, blankets, tents, tarpaulin, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats and surgical gloves have been sent to Ukraine. Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha thanked India for sending humanitarian aid to his country.

The second batch of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine was sent on Wednesday.

The fourth consignment includes 100 tents and 2,500 blankets which will be delivered to Ukraine via Romania.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla confirmed the development in a press briefing on Operation Ganga.

Shringla said, “A flight left this morning having the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland. The consignment comprised of medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday spoken to his counterparts from the Slovak Republic and Romania to seek their assistance in continued support of our evacuation efforts.

Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine.

