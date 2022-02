Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv in Ukraine in the light of Russia-Ukraine war, news agency ANI reported.

More to Follow.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:34 AM IST