Indira Gandhi, the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on January 18 1966, shortly after the sudden demise of then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Jan 11 1966.

Gandhi then served as the Prime Minister of India from 1966 to 1977, and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. During her tenure, she implemented a number of policies that had a significant impact on the country, including the nationalization of banks and the abolition of privy purses for the former rulers of princely states. She also played a pivotal role in shaping India's foreign policy, particularly with regard to her country's relationship with Pakistan and the Soviet Union.

One of the most notable events of Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister was the 1971 Bangladesh War, in which India supported the East Pakistani independence movement, leading to the formation of Bangladesh. This victory further solidified her position as a strong leader, both domestically and internationally.

In 1975, a state of emergency was declared in India, giving Indira Gandhi and her administration sweeping powers to suppress political opposition and censorship of the press. This period, known as the "Emergency," was widely criticized for its human rights abuses and is considered a dark chapter in India's history.

Despite this, Indira Gandhi remained a popular leader, particularly among the poor and marginalized sections of society. She implemented a number of poverty reduction programs, such as the "Green Revolution," which aimed to increase agricultural production and reduce dependence on food imports.

Indira Gandhi's rule also saw the strengthening of the Indian National Congress, the country's dominant political party. She worked to centralize power within the party, often at the expense of regional leaders.

In 1977, Indira Gandhi's government was defeated in national elections, and she stepped down as Prime Minister. However, she returned to power in 1980, and continued to implement policies aimed at improving the lives of India's poorest citizens.

Tragically, Indira Gandhi's life ended when she was assassinated by her own bodyguards in 1984. Her legacy, however, lives on in the policies and programs that she implemented during her tenure as Prime Minister, as well as in the enduring popularity of the Indian National Congress.

In conclusion, Indira Gandhi's rule in India was marked by a number of significant events, both positive and negative. She was a charismatic leader who implemented policies aimed at reducing poverty and improving the lives of India's poorest citizens. She played a pivotal role in shaping India's foreign policy, particularly with regard to her country's relationship with Pakistan and the Soviet Union.

Indira Gandhi's rule also saw the strengthening of the Indian National Congress, the country's dominant political party. Though her rule was not without its controversies, her legacy lives on in the policies and programs that she implemented during her tenure as Prime Minister.

