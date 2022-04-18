RSS-SDPI workers murder: 'There was conspiracy behind both murders, suspects will be caught soon', says Kerala ADGP Vijay Sakare

After killings and counter killings of SDPI & RSS workers in Kerala, ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Sakare said, 'No doubt that both the murders were planned. The suspects will be caught soon.' adding that he also confirmed about a conspiracy behind both the murders and also said that Police have a fair idea about who are the accused persons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police have taken into custody 5 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of an SDPI activist, Subair (44) at Elapully in Kerala's Palakkad district, officials said on Sunday.

They were arrested from Kazchaparambu in Palakkad while they were trying to escape to Kodungallur, police said.

Investigating officers said that all five are natives of Elapully where the murder took place.

The people who were taken into custody , according to police had provided the necessary support to the accused in the murder and had participated in the conspiracy.

It may be noted that Subair was hacked to death on Friday while he was returning home after offering prayers at a local mosque along with his father, Aboobacker.

Police said that the assailants hit the bike in which Subair was driving with his father pillion riding. They hacked Subair to death in front of his father who suffered minor injuries in the fall.

After the killing of Subair on Friday, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists hacked to death a former RSS pracharak , Sreenivasan (45) on Saturday.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Saturday, informed the officials.

The deceased was identified as Sreenivasan, a former Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh of the RSS.

Sreenivasan was hacked at a shop by a group of people who had reached there on bikes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged PFI for the said murder.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

ALSO READ NIA takes over investigation into murder of Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka's Shivamogga

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:28 PM IST