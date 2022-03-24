NIA takes over investigation into murder of Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka's Shivamogga

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the murder of Shivamogga-based Bajrang Dal worker Harsha from the Karnataka Police, officials told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to news agency IANS, NIA officials will soon visit Shivamogga district.

Meanwhile, authorities in the state have decided to shift 10 accused persons in the murder case to the Central Prison in the Parappana Agrahara, located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Earlier, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the family members of the Bajrang Dal activist. The announcement was made by BJP MLA from Karnataka's Honnali MP Renukacharya.

Speaking to reporters, Renukacharya said that the loss of Harsha is like the loss of his own son.

"The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family, am giving them Rs 2 lakhs," the MP said.

Last month, the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed brutally and was taken to the hospital immediately where he was declared dead upon arrival.

During the funeral procession of the activist, anger and violence erupted in which three people, including a woman constable and a photojournalist, were reported to have been injured.

In view of the situation, Section 144 was imposed in the city and as a precaution, schools and colleges were also closed for two days.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:52 PM IST