'RSS ministers eat everything behind closed doors': Sushmita Dev after BJP leader accuses MPs of consuming chicken in front of Gandhi statue

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday criticised the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs over the reported food menu for the latter during their 50-hour relay protest against their suspension and demanding discussion on price rise.

From curd rice and idli-sambhar to chicken tandoori, 'gajar ka halwa' and fruits, Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for twenty suspended Rajya Sabha MPs.

Shehzad Poonawalla reacting to this said, "The MPs consumed 'Tandoori Chicken' in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament and veryone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on slaughter of animals."

"Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic," he added.

Those suspended over Monday and Tuesday, include seven from the Trinamool Congress, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Responding to Poonawalla's remark, TMC's Sushmita Dev, who is one of the suspended MPs said, "People and ministers of RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food."

"They can't tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home but by other MPs, they are scared of this solidarity," the TMC MP said adding "We know what BJP-RSS says outside and eats in private."

"It's a lie. Leaders & ministers of the Govt have become disreputed due to inflation. They don't have an answer, hence this propaganda," Dola Sen added.

On Wednesday, the MPs had idli-sambhar for breakfast which was organised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. The lunch of curd rice was also arranged by the DMK. The menu for dinner is roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori, courtesy of the TMC.

DMK's Kanimozhi, who was instrumental in planning the roster, came to the protest site carrying 'gajar ka halwa', while TMC arranged for fruits and sandwiches.

Today, the DMK was in charge of breakfast, the TRS for lunch and the AAP would arrange dinner. The AAP was also in charge of erecting a tent for the MPs to shield them from the scorching sun but permission for it was denied by the authorities.

Senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh visited the protest site and said his party will be part of the day-night dharna organised by the opposition parties.