RSS labour wing to oppose PM Modi’s disinvestment plan

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi-led union government’s ambitious disinvestment plan for Central Public Sector undertakings (CPSUs) is facing opposition from home as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh‘s (RSS) labour organisation Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS) has decided to extendi its full support to the decision of the BPCL workers to launch one day token strike on November 28, 2019.

Along with this, a meeting of BMS national office bearers is scheduled for December 11-13 at Haridwar in which the further course of action on agitational programme against privatisation of PSUs will be chalked out.

The BMS urged the government to rethink and reverse the decision of privatesation of CPSUs.

Recently CCEA has decided to sell BPCL, Shipping Corporation and CONCOR to private companies. NTPC will buy THDC and NEEPCO. Further, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, BEML, Engineers India, GAIL and NALCO are also on target to reduce government equity. These all CPSUs pay huge amount of taxes, duties and dividend to the government.

“We are of the strong opinion that the CPSUs are the backbone of the economy of the country. CPSUs should be given free hand to perform to strengthen the economy.

The sale, disinvestment and privatisation of the CPSUs is not in the interest of workers, industry and nation. BMS extends its full support to the decision of the BPCL workers to launch one-day token strike on November 28, 2019,” said Vrijesh Upadhyay, general secretary of BMS.