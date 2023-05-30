Rs28 crore work done with fake sanctions in Jawhar Nagarparishad

Representative image |

Palghar: The Jawhar Nagarparishad has completed 37 developmental works worth ₹24 crore without technical sanctions (TS) and six other projects worth ₹4.35 crore without paying technical sanction charges to the departments concerned. This glaring irregularity has come to light through a Right To Information plea filed by an activist two months ago, the report of which he received only last week.

Ex-Mayor Nandakishor Ahire of Jawhar had complained about TS-related irregularities in 49 works between the financial year 2018-19 and 2020-21. The work included the beautification of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan, the erection of street light poles, the construction of compound walls, the construction of roads, the rest house and other work done on fake technical sanctions (TS) and probably rigged rates, which prompted Ahire to complain to the then District Collector Dr Manik Gursar.

Committee report submitted in Feb 2022

The four-member committee constituted by the district collector under the chairmanship of the then Tehsildar of Jawhar, inquired and submitted its report of inappropriate procedure worth more than ₹28 crore in February 2022. The committee had communicated with the respective departments to verify the facts. The projects were related to the Public Works Department (45 works), Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (2 works) and the rural water supply scheme (2 works). Out of the 49 cases, six cases were found without any flaws. The report, however, did not suggest any disciplinary action against those involved in the projects.

The committee report was first submitted to the sub-divisional officer Jawhar, which later reached the collector and thereafter forwarded to the Konkan Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, the district collector’s office said.

When no action seemed forthcoming over the last year and a half, the RTI activist sought information on the status of the report filed by the committee.

The current District collector Govind Bodke could not be reached for comments.