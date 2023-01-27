'Remove Tipu Sultan's name from Malad garden': Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister orders District Collector

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has ordered Suburban District Collector to rename a garden named after Tipu Sultan in Malad. | FPJ

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has ordered the Suburban District Collector to remove Tipu Sultan's name from a garden named after him Tipu Sultan in Malad.

The park was named during the MVA government's tenure and the BJP had opposed this nomenclature.

"Finally, victory of the Right! Ordered removal of name Tipu Sultan from the park in Malad after considering the protests by Sakal Hindu Samaj & demand by @iGopalShetty Ji in the DPDC meeting. Last year MVA govt had named the ground after Tipu Sultan and we had to protest it!," Lodha wrote on Twitter.

On January 26 last year, Bajrang Dal workers, and other Hindu organisations protested against the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan.

Then Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its goons to defame the country as there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years

