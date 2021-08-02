TMC’s Jawhar Sircar elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Kolkata: TMC Rajya Sabha candidate Jawhar Sircar was elected unopposed and will take oath on August 4.

According to TMC sources, Sircar will take part in the monsoon session of the House from Tuesday.

Notably, the last day of filing for nomination for the Rajya Sabha MP post was Monday. Meanwhile, the BJP had earlier declared that they won’t give any candidate. So, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay handed over the certificate to Sircar on Monday.

According to senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, fearing ‘loss’ the saffron camp didn’t field any candidate for Rajya Sabha.

“The condition of BJP is such that they will lose any polls for which out of fear of defeat they didn’t give any candidate,” stated the senior Left Front leader.

It can be recalled that the seat in Rajya Sabha got vacated after TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi on February 12 had left the post and joined the BJP ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls.

It is pertinent to mention that following Election Commission’s notice of holding Rajya Sabha poll on August 9, the ruling Trinamool Congress on July 24 took to Twitter and said, “We are delighted to nominate Jawhar Sircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!”