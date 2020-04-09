Rs 2.6 lakh crore shows the Indian government isn't doing enough to lift India post COVID-19

India’s numbers are likely to increase, given that the state and central governments have just started testing aggressively, given the spike in the number of cases.

The lockdown has had a serious impact on the economy, and while everyone has justified that it is the need of the hour, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday reiterated that conditions thanks to the lockdown remained highly uncertain and said it is refraining from providing any projections on GDP growth. Industrialists such as Ravi Bajaj have also voiced their displeasure at the total lockdown, stating that it is bad for business.

Chief Ministers, too, feel that PM Modi should have consulted them before issuing a lockdown. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in an interview with the Hindu that the displacement of lakhs could have been avoided had PM Modi first consulted state governments.

Should India have managed it better? There is a section that has hailed the way state governments like Kerala and Maharashtra have functioned. Others have hailed the Centre’s management of the situation, given the poor set of resources that it has in front of it. However, the Central government is to be blamed for this. Despite the public health sector being fragile and diseases like tuberculosis, dengue, malaria and Japanese encephalitis plaguing millions of Indians every year, governments – the present and the past – have not changed the way they have budgeted healthcare. And even with the COVID-19 pandemic looking to spike up India’s numbers in the next few weeks, one can only hope that the government learns from this.