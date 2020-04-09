'Life in the times of lockdown': How industry captains are managing in these tough times

As the coronavirus pandemic puts India into a 21-day national lockdown, many industry experts are of the opinion that there will be job cuts and economic downturn soon after. The movement restrictions and uncertainty have already paralyzed the supply chain, logistics, aviation, travel and tourism industries. We don't know when the bad times are going to end. Luckily, we came across this interesting newsletter "Life in the times of Lockdown" by International Advertising Association - India Chapter.

Mr. Ramesh Narayan, Immediate Past President of IAA and Managing Director of Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd. shares that the marketing-communications industry like most industries will have to pay a price and yet, they are doing interesting things. So, let's take a look at the interesting people in the marcom industry who inspire others to learn something by staying at home.