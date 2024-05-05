 Cipla, Glenmark Recall Drugs In US Due To Manufacturing Issues
In accordance with the latest Enforcement Report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Cipla's subsidiary in New Jersey is recalling 59,244 packs of Ipratropium Bromide and Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
 Drug makers Cipla and Glenmark are recalling their products from the US market due to manufacturing issues.

In accordance with the latest Enforcement Report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Cipla's subsidiary in New Jersey is recalling 59,244 packs of Ipratropium Bromide and Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution. The reason for recalling the affected lot of Cipla products is "short fill". "Complaints received of less fill volume in respules and few drops of liquid observed in the intact pouch," the US health regulator said.

3,264 Bottles Recalled

The recalled drug is used to help control the symptoms of lung diseases, including asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

As mentioned by the USFDA, Glenmark is recalling 3,264 bottles of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, which are used to treat high blood pressure. The US-based arm of the company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals initiated the nationwide recall of the drug due to "failed dissolution specifications".

Meanwhile, drug maker Lupin has recalled products in the US market for manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the USFDA, Lupin recalled 26,352 bottles of Rifampin Capsules (300 mg), an antibiotic medication in the US market. 

